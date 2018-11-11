George Karels

HOLMEN -- George J. Karels, 72, of Holmen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse.
George was born Feb. 17, 1946, in Caledonia, to Lawrence and Leocadia (Becker) Karels. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and Loretto High School in Caledonia. George married Victoria Traff June 14, 1969. They later divorced. George married Sara Bahnub Dec. 27, 1986, and they later divorced. He drove school bus for the family bus business in Caledonia and then was maintenance supervisor for the La Crescent School District for over 30 years.
George was Karaoke King, a Vikings fan, a deer hunter and he always had a project to work on. He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. George was known for always having a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He was proud of his children and adored his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his special friend, Ruth.
He is survived by his children, Janelle (Dennis) Liebe, and Kraig Karels (Rachel Ramsey); grandchildren, Makayla (Drew Nolli), Noah and Braedyn Liebe and Laini, Stella and Rowena Karels; stepdaughter, Kari (Butch) Harvieux; stepgrandaughter, Alexis Anderson; siblings, Muriel (Dick) Loomis, Donald Karels, Leland (Ruby) Karels, Wilfred (Suzie) Karels, Kathy (Al) Copeland, Mary Karels, Nathalie (Tom) Weibel and Julie (Larry) Burroughs. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Vernon Karels, Joanne Brague, Virginia McCauley, Jerry Karels, and Terry Karels; and two nephews, David Loomis and Mark Karels.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Orthopedics 4th floor at Gundersen Health System, Benedictine Manor and Bluffview Memory Care, for their exceptional care of George.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Stephen Abaukaka will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia and also one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.