George Marcus Heck, 81, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Jan. 31, 1937, in La Crosse, to William and Ethel (Kaufman) Heck and baptized at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1954. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years. He attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute, taking courses in industrial engineering technology. On June 25, 1960, he married Alice Jane Schamens at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. George retired from the Trane Company in 1996 after 36 years of service.
He is survived by a son, Mark (Haeran) Heck of Glendale, Ariz.; a daughter, Sandra Heck of Prior Lake, Minn.; grandchildren, Michelle and Matthew Heck; sister, Rose (Kenneth) Schmidt of La Crosse; nephews, Steven and Scott (Sally) Schmidt. He is also survived by best friends who are like family, Jim (Marcie) Storey and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jane; his parents; and a brother, Paul Heck.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Red Cross or a local blood bank.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Gundersen Health System for the wonderful care given to George.
The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel, is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.