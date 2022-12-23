WESTBY—George Navrestad, age 93, of Westby passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Norseland Nursing Home. He was born February 22, 1929, to the late Tom and Bertha (Hooverson) Navrestad on the family farm in Vernon County. George graduated from Westby High School in 1946, and attended Farm Short Course at UW-Madison. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954.

George married Carol Erlandson on September 17, 1955, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. The couple raised four children on their farm in rural Westby. After selling the farm in 1980, George worked for several local businesses and volunteered with the Westby Historical Society, American Legion Baseball, and Bethel Butikk. His hobbies included woodworking, growing flowers, fishing with his grandkids, taking pictures, camping, and reading.

George was a 4-Her in his youth and shared that experience with his children and their calves, pigs, dogs, cats, parade floats, and as a coach for the Coon Prairie 4-H Club softball team for 15 years. He held various roles in his church and sang in the choir. George and Carol were also baptismal sponsors for nine children.

As a proud veteran, George participated in the 2017 Freedom Honor Flight with his son, John.

George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol; his children: Daniel (Barbara) and their children, Harrison and Hannah (Avery); Ruth (Gene) Schriefer and their son, Haakon; John (Lorene) and their children, Lacee, Caleb, Elena, and Lili; and Mary (Donald) Connelly and their children, Cheyenne and Cordell; his great-granddaughter, Saylor; his sister, Marilyn Jensen; sister-in-law, Inez Navrestad; brothers-in-law, Sherman (Esther) Erlandson and Rod (Rita) Erlandson; sister-in-law, Margot Erlandson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tennes; brothers-in-law: Richard Galstad, Frank Jensen, Ernest Erlandson, and James Erlandson; sister-in-law, Donna Erickson and her husband, Robert; and his lifelong friend, Grant Turner. Grant told his hospice worker in Spring 2022 that he and George had two races going on: who could die first and who could live the longest. They are both winners.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. George will be laid to rest in the springtime with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area, Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, or Sugar Creek Bible Camp in George’s memory.

The family extends special thanks to the staff of Norseland Nursing Home, Vernon Memorial Hospital, and St. Croix Hospice for their compassion and excellent care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.