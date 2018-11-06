George Oehrle

George Gale Oehrle, 58, passed away at Gundersen Health System Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Schumacher Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. There will be a gathering following the service for family and friends to celebrate George’s life from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Brickhouse 228 Fifth Ave. S., La Crosse. A private family graveside burial will occur at a later date. Memorials may be directed to: Mental Health Coalition of Greater La Crosse, Mentalhealthlacrosse.org.
