WASILLA, AK—George Richard Greeno, 90 of Alaska passed away on February 24, 2023. He was born on June 11, 1932, to Richard and Mabel at the family farm in Juneau County, Wisconsin, he was the oldest of 8 children. He accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior as a young man. His faith grew strong and guided him throughout his entire life. On February 24, 2023, Jesus was right there with George and took him home. Now he is healthy and happy in heaven, no sadness, no pain, no tears. As a young man, George learned the art of brick laying from his father, and he used those skills in the construction business in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and finally in Alaska. George married Carol Anderson on August 27, 151. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. While living in Wisconsin, George and Carol would learn to fly planes together and eventually flew several trips from the lower 48 to Alaska. In 1982, they moved to Alaska where he continued to work in the constructions business. George loved tractors and together with his son Richard, they restored many antique tractors.