George Sladky, 93, passed away April 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Rosie (Rosemarie Boyle), and by his parents, Alma and Joseph Sladky, his four siblings, and many extended family members and good friends. George is survived by his five children: Roberta, Michael (Jacqueline Khanh), Patricia, Margaret, and George, Jr. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Natalie Rose Challen, Michael Kelly, Jessica Rose Sladky, Hannah Rose Sladky, and George Sladky III; three step-grandchildren: Tara Pace, Bradley Holloway, and Kelsey Holloway; three great-grandchildren: Oliver and Sydney Challen and Mara Singer; and step-great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Zachary Pace.

Originally from Marinette, Wis., George had a stellar athletic career that lasted most of his life. He played on the La Crosse State Teachers College (now UW-La Crosse) football team that won the 1951 Cigar Bowl, and he taught and coached at Aquinas High School. Throughout his career at the Equitable, George also officiated football and basketball — he started with high school and small college games, eventually working Big Ten Football and Basketball, then Southwest Conference Football. He finished his officiating career as an instant replay official for the NFL. George has been inducted into the UW-La Crosse Athletic Wall of Fame, the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and the Marinette High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Please remember our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather in your prayers and consider a memorial gift to your favorite charity.