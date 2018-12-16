A well respected and active member of the Prairie du Chien community, George E. Sutton, 95, passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at the Prairie Maison Care Center in Prairie du Chien.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Pastor Kyle Svennungsen officiating, with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George’s name to the Opportunity Center or St. Peter’s Church Come for Supper Fund. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneral home.com.