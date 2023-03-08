George W. Schuster, age 80, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, March 4, 2023. George was a kind and loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He loved us all so much.

George loved going to his land in Chaseburg and enjoyed his hunting, working on his food plots for the deer, and putting his deer cameras out. George was employed at Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. in La Crosse for 42 years.

George is survived by his wife, Norma; children: Todd (Kris) Schuster, and Tammy (John) Juen; grandchildren: Alia (Nick) Douglas, Jordan (Abby Medema) Schuster, Taylor (Russell) Jones, Katie Juen, and Lexi Juen; great-grandchildren: Kaci and Wyatt Jones, and Tenley and baby Douglas due in June.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ruth Schuster.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601. A brief memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with military honors immediately following the service at the funeral home.

A special thank you to George’s family, friends, and neighbors who offered their help and kind words. They would also like to thank the St. Croix Hospice staff for their wonderful care of George.