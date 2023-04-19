Early in the morning of March 25, Georgia went “...Gently into that Good Night.” She was preceded in death by her husband of over sixty years, John A. Crampton; four sisters: Carol Ronan, Rose Halpern, Margeurite Haas and Mary Kohner. Georgia is mourned by one brother, John Ronan; nine treasured nieces and nephews; and dozens of dear friends at Terwilliger Plaza in Portland, Oregon, where she lived for the last 25 years.