Early in the morning of March 25, Georgia went “...Gently into that Good Night.” She was preceded in death by her husband of over sixty years, John A. Crampton; four sisters: Carol Ronan, Rose Halpern, Margeurite Haas and Mary Kohner. Georgia is mourned by one brother, John Ronan; nine treasured nieces and nephews; and dozens of dear friends at Terwilliger Plaza in Portland, Oregon, where she lived for the last 25 years.
Georgia’s funeral and interment will take place at the church of her childhood, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Cemetery in Lewiston, Minnesota, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
A more complete obituary is available online at Crown Memorial Center of Portland, Oregon.