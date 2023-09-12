CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gerald A. Gehl, 84, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, with his wife at his side.

He will be remembered as a loving and generous husband, father, friend and psychiatrist who helped many people.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful health care providers who helped make it possible for him to live his last three years at home.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Holly Sue (Tim) Reiter of Denver, North Carolina, and Sara Louise (Scott) Eidam of Bloomington, Minnesota; grandchildren, Sophie, Joel, Gale and Andrew, and many other loving relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Paul Andrew (1970-1972).

Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering will not be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry requested memorials be directed to the Democratic Party of Chippewa County, the Open Door Clinic of Chippewa Falls or the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.