CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gerald B. Liddell, 87, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Gerald was born Aug. 31, 1935, in the town of Anson, the son of Albert and Evelyn (Kenyon) Liddell. Jerry served in the National Guard for 14 years.

On Sept. 4, 1956, Gerald married the love of his life, Janet Swoboda, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Drywood. Jerry enjoyed being with his family, playing cards, hunting, storytelling and dancing. He was loved by all and made friends with all he met. He left a big impression wherever he went and was blessed with a very strong faith.

Jerry worked for Ken Loew Excavating and Chippewa County as a heavy equipment operator for many years.

Gerald is survived by two sons: Dan (Laura) Liddell and Mike (Julie) Liddell both of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Brenda (Mike) Walker of Cadott and Terri (Randy) Rurup of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Alberta Bellmore of Chippewa Falls; special friend and companion, Joan Lee of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren: Shannon (Matt) Olsen, Andrew Liddell, Justin (Katie) Rurup, Sidney (Matt) Maletto, Ryan Liddell, Matt and Brett Walker; and four great-grandchildren: Barrett Rurup, Ivy Rurup, Brock Boiteau-Rurup and Ryley Olsen.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, on April 18, 2017; his parents; five brothers: Morris, Ted, Dayton, Lawrence and Chalis Liddell; and granddaughter, Malorie Liddell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.