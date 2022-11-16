 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald F. Brancich, DVM

Gerald F. Brancich, DVM, died on Nov. 14, 2022, at Winona Health, surrounded by his loving family. The Requiem Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, Winona. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona,.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with the recitation of the rosary at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a visitation at the church on Thursday.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.

