Gerald F. McCarthy, age 78 of Golden Valley, formerly of La Crosse, passed away March 3, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents: Martha and William. Survived by his children: Hope (Jason) Iverson and Scott (Maggie) McCarthy; Lindsey, Michael, Rebecca, and Jordan; brothers: Thomas (Dee Ann) and David (Wendy); also by other loving family and friends. Gerald will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in a private family service.