Gerald (Gary) L. Evers, aka Beater, 70, of Westby, died peacefully on Sunday April 30, 2023 with family by his side. A gathering to share good memories of Gary will be held Friday May 12 th at the Coon ValleyLegion Hall, located at 105 Park Street, Coon Valley, WI 54623 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave his family online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.