Gerald (Gary) L. Evers

WESTBY - Gerald (Gary) L. Evers, aka Beater, 70, of Westby, died peacefully on Sunday April 30, 2023 with family by his side. He was born on April 4, 1953 in Appleton, WI, to Henry and Adriana (Bolwerk) Evers.

He grew up in Combined Locks, graduated from Kimberly High School and attended Milwaukee Tech College where he studied photography. Soon after graduation he became involved with the Himalayan Institute in Illinois where he met Sue Hoffman through her brother, Kevin. Six months later, they were married on December 10, 1977, and relocated when the Institute moved to Pennsylvania. Before starting their family, they returned to Wisconsin, settled in La Crosse and loved raising two children. He worked various positions at Inland Printing until a car accident ended his career in 2012.

He was a Jack of all trades and master of most. He enjoyed photography, fine woodworking, and many home projects. There wasn't anything that Gary couldn't and wouldn't do. He was very inventive. He especially enjoyed gardening, which led to a move into a 1904 farmhouse on seven acres, in the Town of Coon, in 1996. Working with the land was truly a passion of his. He transformed the property into an incredible green oasis which included evergreen and nut trees, prairies, ponds, orchards, vegetable and flower gardens and a venue for many family reunions. Music was his passion, developing many close relationships through his music, particularly Old Time. Gary was never able to play his guitar, fiddle or mandolin again after the accident, but it never kept his incredible music friends from keeping live music a part of his life until the end.

He is survived by his mother, Adriana Evers; wife, Sue; two children: Benjamin (Lanaya) Evers and Neshay Evers; three grandchildren: Peyton Peterson, Vaughn Evers and Zoe Zelesnikar. He is also survived by brothers and sisters: Pat (Don) Arnold, Bob (Ann) Evers, Steve (Al Dahmen) Evers, (Vicky) Evers, Paul (Tina) Evers, and Mary Kay (Brent) Braun; brothers-in-law: Kevin Hoffman and Scott (Kathie) Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Evers; brother, Greg Evers; mother and father-in-law: Robert and Lorraine Hoffman and sister-in-law, Wendy Hoffman.

He enjoyed life passionately and his spirit lives on through his plantings, photography, creations and many friendships he developed over his lifetime. Living in his home until the end was only possible with the help of so many friends, family, caregivers, and his special caregiver Courtney. We send our love and many thanks to all of you.

A gathering to share good memories of Gary will be held Friday, May 12th at the Coon Valley Legion Hall, located at 105 Park Street, Coon Valley, WI 54623 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.