SHAWANO—Gerald “Gerry” L. Schmeckpeper, age 86, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born in La Crosse to John and Helen (Bothe) Schmeckpeper on October 1, 1935.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Tabor Lutheran Church in Mountain at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steven Stoll officiating. Gerry will be interred at Mountain Cemetery beside Dolly, later in the Spring.