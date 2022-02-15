 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald "Gerry" L. Schmeckpeper

SHAWANO—Gerald “Gerry” L. Schmeckpeper, age 86, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born in La Crosse to John and Helen (Bothe) Schmeckpeper on October 1, 1935.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Tabor Lutheran Church in Mountain at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steven Stoll officiating. Gerry will be interred at Mountain Cemetery beside Dolly, later in the Spring.

Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be sent to Gruetzmacher Funeral Home c/o Schmeckpeper Family, 116 South Krueger Street, Suring, WI 54174.

