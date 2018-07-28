ONALASKA — Gerald J. Horman, 81, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor William Bader will officiate and burial with military honors will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gundersen Medical Foundation for cancer research; or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Onalaska.
A complete obituary will be provided by Dickinson Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.