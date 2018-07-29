ONALASKA — Gerald J. Horman, 81, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
He was born Jan. 29, 1937, to George and Calverna (Schmaltz) Horman. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. On Sept. 23, 1967, Gerald married Marcella Meyer and they celebrated over 50 years of matrimony.
Gerald worked as a supervisor for Norplex for 28 years. He also owned and operated the Score Board Bar in Onalaska, from 1969 to 1978.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Marcella; daughter, Cinda Horman of Onalaska; seven grandchildren, Shawnna, Connor, Christian, Caden, Alexxya, Kennidi and Avery; three sisters, Carol Schulze of La Crosse, Barb Walker of Collierville, Tenn., and Judy (Carl) Munson of West Salem; six brothers, Robert (Lenore) of La Crosse, Shirley Dean (Barbara) of Maynard, Mass., and Marvin (Frances), Erving (Raye), Howard (Rose) and Neale (Sheryl) all of Onalaska; and a sister-in-law, Lorna (Marlen) Plenge of Bangor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and their spouses, Kenneth, Wayne, and Douglas; and three brothers-in-law, Alfred Schulze, Al Bain and Gene Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor William Bader will officiate and burial with military honors will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gundersen Medical Foundation for cancer research or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Onalaska.