HOLMEN—Gerald J. “Jerry” Dahl, 81, of Holmen, passed away in his home on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Jerry was born on January 2, 1941 in Galesville, WI to Roy and Pearl (Poss) Dahl and graduated from Logan High School. He married Sharon Krenz on July 2, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Jerry had worked as a machinist at Trane Company for 38 years. He was an avid golfer and Packers and Brewers fan. He loved to dance, especially polka dances at the Concordia.

Jerry and Sharon enjoyed traveling together and loved to travel to their sons’ ballgames when they played for the Boy’s Club. He enjoyed spending time with his sons and his grandchildren, of whom he was very proud.

Jerry is survived by his three sons: Kenneth (Leslie) of Plano, TX, Daniel (Mary) of Appleton, WI, and Jamie (Melissa) of Onalaska; three grandchildren: Karen (Nathan) Pica-Anderson of Woodbury, MN, Camille (Kamden) Gahr of Chicago, and Brayden Dahl of Onalaska; and a great-granddaughter, Laurel Pica-Anderson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon in 2017; his parents; and brothers and sisters: Donnie, Bob, Charlene, and Marge.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 12th at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road. Rev. Phillip Waselik will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.