CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gerald J. “Jerry” Naiberg, 84, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Chippewa Falls, the son of James and Matilda (Seidling) Naiberg. He and his family resided in Cadott on their family farm. He graduated from Cadott High School and went on to join the Navy in 1956. He was a proud member of the Navy band.

On July 12, 1958, he married Eleanor Rasmussen. They resided in Philadelphia for two years, returning to the Chippewa Valley in 1960. Together they raised two daughters, Donna and Nancy. They were married for 40 years until Eleanor passed away in October of 1998. He later married Janet Bowe on Jan. 6, 2006.

Jerry worked for Day (Schmitt) Music for several years. He later obtained his real estate license in Chippewa Falls. He worked as a branch manager for Strout Realty, until establishing Naiberg Real Estate in Chippewa Falls.

Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and the Chippewa Valley Toastmasters. He was chairman of St. Joseph’s Hospital Advisory Council from 1992 to 1994. In April of 1983, he began serving on the Board of Directors for Rutledge Charities as a trustee/director and was appointed president of the board in January of 1992. He resigned in July 2021.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters: Donna (Dan) Berg and Nancy (Dan) Heller; granddaughters: Brianna (Alex) Bolle, Sara Heller and Sophie Heller. He is further survived by his three nephews: Roger, Allen and Randy Erickson.

Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor; his parents; and one sister, Joann Kuehni.

We will always remember Jerry for his sense of humor, quick wit and multiple talents. He loved making people laugh. He was a gifted artist, with many of his paintings winning awards. Over the years, he received several People’s Choice Awards, third place Beryl Ouimette Award, second place Mandelert Award and first-place Holly Meier Award (2009). He also made beautiful furniture. He was especially proud of his grandfather clocks.

Jerry was a talented musician, playing tuba for over 60 years. He most recently played with the Northwinds British Brass Band of Rice Lake, Stadtpfeiffer Brass Quintet and the Eau Claire Concert Band. When he traveled south, for the winter months, there was always a group of musicians looking for a tuba player. Over the years, Jerry made many close friends with his fellow musicians.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, April 14, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, April 14, 2023, at the church.

The family prefers memorials to the Notre Dame Children’s Fund, Feed My People or Hope Gospel Mission.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

