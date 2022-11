Gerald "Jerry" Alan Pieper, 75, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. and last until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia, following the service. For a full obituary, please visit Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home.