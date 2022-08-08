Gerald "Jerry" Anker Knutsen

Jerry died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.

Jerry was born in Portland, OR, on August 11, 1941, the son of George and Elizabeth “Betty” (Robley) Knutsen.

Jerry then moved to Wisconsin at the age of 4 and grew up in Wauwatosa. He graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in 1959, where he was an accomplished diver. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in 1964, with a degree in Sociology.

After college graduation, Jerry moved to Chippewa Falls, WI, where he initially worked as a social worker for Chippewa County, followed by 29 years of work for the state at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled. He retired from Northern Center in 1998.

On October 10, 1970, Jerry married Kathleen DeWitt in Tomah. Slightly more than two years later, Jerry and Kathy became parents of a son, Gregory.

He was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.

Jerry was an avid sportsman and sports fan. He loved, hunting, fishing, and trapshooting and he passionately followed the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Marquette Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks. He shared all of these above interests with his family, and he was especially proud that his son passed all of these interests onto his own family.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Gregg (Lynda) of Middle River, MN; three grandchildren: Jacob, Cade, and Taylor Knutsen; sister, Dr. Nancy France of Brookfield; brother, Robley (Sheila) Knutsen of Wauwatosa; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Betty; and brother-in-law, Peer Birch.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Rick Biedermann of English Lutheran Church of Bateman will be officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

