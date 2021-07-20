McGREGOR, IA—Gerald “Jerry” Bernard Betthauser, 89, of McGregor, Iowa died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa. Gerald was born May 15, 1932 to Martin and Esther (Moran) Betthauser in Winona, Minnesota. He graduated from Holmen High School in 1952.

Gerald enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life and learned to fly a single engine airplane. Gerald worked as a Custodian at Whitehall School District in Whitehall, Wisconsin. During his retirement, he could be found fishing most of the Trempealeau County ponds and creeks with his partner of 45 years, Elaine Foss. Gerald was a member of Sons of Norway and was active in his church.

Surviving Gerald are three children from his marriage to Janet (Nelson): James Betthauser of Holmen, Wisconsin, Joan Betthauser of McGregor, Iowa, Jeff (Carla) Betthauser of Windsor, Wisconsin, and five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Mary (Peter) Grimm, Joe (Vicky) Betthauser and Patricia (Paul) Neimuth; and several nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his son, John Betthauser; a granddaughter, Jessica; and his parents, Martin and Esther Betthauser and his step-mother, Catherine (Guider).