Gerald “Jerry” Goede, 84, of Winona passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare.

Jerry was born on July 17, 1938, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Alice (Carlson) Goede. He grew up on a farm that was on the Winona/Houston County border with land in both counties. Jerry attended grades 1-6 at Mills School (a one-room school with one teacher); the school closed in 1951. He attended grades 7-8 at La Crescent School and grades 9-12 at Winona Senior High School. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1956. Jerry also attended courses at Salisbury’s School for training in poultry and swine.

Jerry was united in marriage to Donna Duffy on Jan. 28, 1961. They were blessed with two sons, Kevin and Brian. Jerry had a lifetime enjoyment of hunting and fishing and was proud he shot his first buck at the age of 12. Early in his career, Jerry caponized chickens in the Midwest. Later he worked for Rushford Farmers Elevator and Moorman’s Feed. Jerry owned and managed The Poultry Place in Winona and was the service manager and salesman for Gem Grain Roaster in Winona. In the 1990s, Jerry and Donna lived in Appleton, Wisconsin, where Jerry was the custodian at Grace Lutheran Church and School and was the manager at Best Wash carwash. Jerry had the mechanical ability to fix many things and shared his fixing talents with family and friends. Jerry also enjoyed traveling with Donna and Sunday drives around the Winona area.

Jerry will be missed and remembered fondly by his wife, Donna; his sons Kevin (Anita) and Brian (Jenny). Jerry was blessed to be a grandparent to Angela (Patrick) Thomas, Kyle (Samantha) Goede, Josh Goede and Daria Goede. Jerry had five great-grandchildren, Henry, David, Phoebe and Muriel Thomas and Sophie Goede. Jerry is also survived by his adoptive daughter Loretta Rathert, sister Carole Lovitt from Indio, California, sisters-in law Marianne (Harro) Hohenner, Linda Walzon and many nieces and nephews. Jerry had a lifetime love of animals and will be missed by his faithful companion dachshund Charlie.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Alice Goede.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 259 W. Wabasha St. in Winona. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Linda Helberg will be officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be sons Kevin and Brian, grandsons Kyle and Josh, granddaughter Daria, nephew Mike Berg and Loretta Rathert. Jerry’s service can be viewed on the Central Lutheran Church Facebook page or their website at https://www.centrallutheranchurch.org.

Memorials may be directed to Central Lutheran Church, Winona.

Jerry’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the staff of Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare for the loving care that he and his family received. A special thank you to Dr. Mark Weiland from Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester for the years of compassionate care he provided to Jerry.