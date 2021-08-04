Gerald (Jerry) W. Ostreng, age 88 of La Crosse, born January 20, 1933, died August 2, 2021, son of Guy M. and Minnie E.A. (Dummer) Ostreng. Jerry graduated from Central High School in 1951. He spent two years at the U of WI La Crosse before enlisting for two years of active duty in the Army. After service, Jerry married Elizabeth (Liz) Stavlo, a classmate, September 20, 1958. Together Jerry and Liz eventually purchased the American Land Title Corp., which they owned and operated for 33 years before selling the business in 1997. Upon retiring Jerry and Liz enjoyed traveling for a few years before Liz’s death in February 2004. During the last several years of Jerry’s life, he enjoyed the love and friendship of a very special person, Lynne Hodge.