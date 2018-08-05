CALEDONIA, Minn. — Gerald “Jug” Gregory Noel, 94, of Caledonia died peacefully, surrounded by family, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare, La Crosse.
Gerald was born Dec. 13, 1923, at the family farm east of Freeburg, Minn., to Herbert and Clara (Link) Noel. He attended the District 45 Country School through eighth grade and then attended Caledonia High School for two years. PFC Noel was drafted into the U.S. Army in September of 1944. He served on Okinawa and finished his tour of duty with the 7th Infantry Division in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Gerald was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with 1 Bronze Battle Star, Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal-Japan, three Oversees Service Bars, Bronze Star and Good Conduct Medal.
On May 15, 1952, he married Rita Krueger at St. Peter’s Church in Caledonia. They had four children, Sharon (Dean) Frank of Caledonia, Mike Noel (deceased), Carol (Loren) Lapham of Caledonia and Sue (Joe) Palen of Rochester, Minn. He was a beloved uncle and guardian to the 12 nieces and nephews in the Goetzinger family, following the death of his sister.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rita; daughters, Sharon, Carol and Sue and their husbands, Dean, Loren and Joe; seven grandchildren, Sara (Dave) Tessmer, Caledonia, Michael (Jennifer) Frank, Rochester, Kristina (friend Michael) Hauser, Caledonia, Katelynn (Keegan) Buchholtz, Anamosa, Iowa, Clare, Elyse and Joseph Palen, Rochester; and 12 great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Makalya, Jayden and Brevyn Tessmer, Nolan, Isaac and Miles Frank, Marley and Ezra Sherbon, Kalan, Kohyn and Kynlee Buchholtz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Mike; and grandson, Alan Hauser; his parents; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Ervin Krueger; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lorraine and Clarence Hingsberger and Mary (Honey) and Omar Goetzinger.
Gerald spent 19 years as a heavy equipment operator and 34 years as a foreman for Road Constructors in Rochester, before retiring at age 82! He enjoyed spending time with his family, coffee in the mornings at Elsie’s, visiting and playing cards with the men of the “round table” and watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Gerald was a 70 year member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the VFW and Knights of Columbus. He has served as honor guard at many celebrations and been a part of the military honors provided for veteran’s funerals. Since his father passed away in 1971, he has proudly placed flags at the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Freeburg, on veteran’s graves for Memorial Day. He was a soft spoken, humble and well-respected man who lived 94 full years. He will be missed by many.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug., 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia. Father Robert Horihan and Father Stephen Abaukaka will con-celebrate and burial, with military honors will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Freeburg. The rosary will be at 3:30 p.m. with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall and one hour prior to service Thursday at the church.