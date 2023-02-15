Gerald L. “Jerry” Anderl, 83, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Chippewa Falls to the late Lawrence and Teresa (Lendl) Anderl.

Jerry worked as an architect in the design of medical and research facilities. He worked as an architect for Berners, Schober and Associates in Green Bay from 1964 to 1987 and had worked on various projects for the Third Order of St. Francis Hospitals in Wisconsin, Illinois, as well as various education campus projects in the Green Bay area. Jerry continued architectural practice at Research Facilities Design in San Diego from 1987 to 2011, with various science teaching and research laboratories on multiple university campuses throughout the Unites States as well as research laboratories on pharmaceutical campuses.

After retirement, Jerry devoted his time as a volunteer at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Jerry is survived by his children: Cheryl (David) Wegter, Wendy (Chris) Hill, and Scott (Kim) Anderl; his five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Robert (Betty) Anderl, Richard (Margie) Anderl, Francis Anderl, Rosemary Gehring, and Dorothy (John) Lichoff; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Keith Geissler, Glen Geissler, Margie Geissler, Janet Anderl, and Allen Gehring.

Friends may call at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, Green Bay, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at the church with the Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum, Green Bay. Online condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to benefit Unity Hospice, De Pere.

Jerry’s family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice, especially to Ann, Lori, Phillip, Karen and Mary.