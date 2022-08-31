ONALASKA—Gerald L. “Jerry” Johnson, 85 of Onalaska, passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church; W3565 County Road M, Barre Mills. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 2:00 PM. Until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church Early Childhood Daycare, formerly the Barre Patch. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.