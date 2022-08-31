 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald L. "Jerry" Johnson

ONALASKA—Gerald L. “Jerry” Johnson, 85 of Onalaska, passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church; W3565 County Road M, Barre Mills. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 2:00 PM. Until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church Early Childhood Daycare, formerly the Barre Patch. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

