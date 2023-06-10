LA CROSSE — Gerald P. Kneifl, 90, of La Crosse, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living on Monday, June 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born to Theodore and Gertrude (Hansen) Kneifl on September 23, 1932, in rural Bangor. He attended school at St. Joseph Ridge. After completing the 8th grade, he helped his parents on the family farm until 1956. In 1955 he met the love of his life, Darlene Miller. They were married on April 10, 1956, at St. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church near Cashton. He bought a farm near St. Joseph Ridge and worked it for many years. He loved farming, spending time with his family, watching the Brewers and Packers, game shows, mowing the lawn, and playing cards with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Darlene; two sons: Dennis and Steven; three daughters: Cynthia (Ronald) Trussoni, Sandra (Roy) Torgerson, and Kelly (David) Winiecki; six grandchildren: Brittany (Kyle) Slaby, Jacob, Ryan, and Caleb Trussoni, Logan and Andrew Winiecki; two great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Gabriel Rivera; two brothers: James Kneifl and Duane (Peggy) Kneifl, a sister Denise (Dwight) Makinson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Kimberly Kastner; a sister, Darlene; three brothers: Donald, Eugene, and Daniel, and a nephew, Tyler Kneifl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church, W2601 State Road 33, La Crosse. Father Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Adam Skemp, Mayo Hospice, and Brookdale Senior Living for the wonderful care he was given in his final weeks.

