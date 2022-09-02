Gerald Setzer

Gerald Calvin Setzer, “Jerry”, took his first breath March 22, 1947, and his last breath 75 years later on August 12, 2022. He will be remembered as a simple and quiet man with a heart to serve. That's not to say he didn't have a time or two of less than quiet moments and mischief. Gerald was the son of Raymond and Sarah (Kewin) Setzer, both of whom have preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his older brother, Kenneth in 1978, and infant brother, Ronald in 1958.

Jerry was raised with his brother and sister in Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1965. Following his graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and served 5 years. He was stationed out of Fort Meade, Maryland, and fought overseas during the Vietnam War. Jerry was the awarded the Purple Heart.

After his honorable discharge he returned to Augusta and began a career as an over the road truck driver. His long hauls to Montana were some of his favorites. After he left the trucking industry he started with Cardinal Glass in Tomah.

Following his retirement he served as a trustee for the Village of Wyeville. Jerry loved passing his time mowing the lawn on his beloved John Deere mower. When not on the mower, he could be found hanging out in his garage. He greatly enjoyed making and painting simple wooden cut outs projects that he lovingly give away to family and friends.

Jerry will be missed by his friends and family. He leaves behind his daughter, Angela K. Beach of Girard, KS, who he affectionately referred to as “Daddy's Little Girl”; son, Ryan Setzer of Neillsville; grandson, Joey Bunney of Girard, KS; his favorite but only sister, Jean Kehren of Welch, MN. He also leaves a loving step-daughter Gina Slater and step-grandson, Donald Granger Jr. both of Sparta; and several nieces and nephews with fond memories who knew him as “Uncle Bucky”.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services at the church. Burial with military rites conducted by the Augusta Area Veterans will follow in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. After the burial, coffee and light refreshments with shared memories will be held at the stone barn across from the funeral home adjacent to the vet clinic.