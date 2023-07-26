STOUGHTON — Gerald Vernon “Jerry” Green, age 84, of Stoughton passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Menomonie, the son of Vernon and Idell (Schroeder) Green. He was united in marriage to Lois Steele on Jan. 19, 1985. Gerald was raised in a faith filled home. He attended Sunday school weekly with perfect attendance from age 3 to 17. He was a member of the Children’s Choir at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie and a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Jerry worked three jobs while attending high school: gas station attendant, paperboy and pin setter at the local bowling alley. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Air Force from September 1956 until June 1961. Jerry was a member of Lodge No. 1584 Loyal Order of the Moose, Menomonie, and Post 59 of American Legion, Stoughton. Jerry loved life. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jerry loved his old cars and had won many trophies at various car shows in the area. He enjoyed drag racing, especially in Lake Geneva, Byron and Great Lakes Speedway. He enjoyed his motorcycle and the many trips he took on it to Washington state to visit his son Richard, making sure he hit the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota most years.
Jerry also loved spending time at the farm with Tricia spoiling their horses, Jake and Willie. When he was no longer able to visit the horses, Tricia and Amanda brought the horses to Jerry at his home. This was very special to him; thank you for that.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Lois; five children: Richard (Helen) Green, Bekke (Steve) White, Kerri (Brad) Frisch, Scott (Donna) Decker and Katheryn (Bill) Foust; brother, Ron (Julie) Bien; 11 grandchildren: Roman Green, Eric Martinson (Alexis), Alicia (Chris) Jurgenson, Kristi (Dan) Emkow, Lauren (Ben) Heidke, Lisa (Dakota) Hensler, Kailey (Joseph) Molitor, Matthew (Stefanie) Decker, Jessica (Eric) Leonard, Barett (Elicia) Decker and Justin Jardine (Johanne); 28 great-grandchildren; and special friend and horse partner, Tricia Meinholz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda (Gary) Jahn.
A funeral service was held Thursday, July 20, at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton. Burial took place at Highland Memory Gardens and a luncheon followed at the Stoughton VFW Post 328, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton. Visitation was held at the funeral home Thursday.
