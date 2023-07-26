STOUGHTON — Gerald Vernon “Jerry” Green, age 84, of Stoughton passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Menomonie, the son of Vernon and Idell (Schroeder) Green. He was united in marriage to Lois Steele on Jan. 19, 1985. Gerald was raised in a faith filled home. He attended Sunday school weekly with perfect attendance from age 3 to 17. He was a member of the Children’s Choir at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie and a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Jerry worked three jobs while attending high school: gas station attendant, paperboy and pin setter at the local bowling alley. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Air Force from September 1956 until June 1961. Jerry was a member of Lodge No. 1584 Loyal Order of the Moose, Menomonie, and Post 59 of American Legion, Stoughton. Jerry loved life. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jerry loved his old cars and had won many trophies at various car shows in the area. He enjoyed drag racing, especially in Lake Geneva, Byron and Great Lakes Speedway. He enjoyed his motorcycle and the many trips he took on it to Washington state to visit his son Richard, making sure he hit the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota most years.