PLYMOUTH, MN—Gerald W. Altman, age 89, of Plymouth, MN, passed away on June 10, 2022.

Gerald was born August 18, 1932 in Chippewa Falls, WI to parents, Louis and Caroline Swoboda Altman.

Gerald was a graduate from Saint John’s University in Collegeville, MN. After obtaining his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, Gerald went on to work at Honeywell as Director of Computer Services until he retired from there many years later.

Preceded in death by wife, Janice; and brother, Louis “Bud” (Harriet).

Gerald is survived by children: Julie Simacek, Mark (Charlene) Altman, Mary (Steve) Berg, Paul (Caroline) Altman, Laurie (Joe) Peterson, Lisa Bursey, Todd Bursey and Kurt Bursey; grandchildren: Nolan, Rylan, Alex, Christy, Lauren, Steele, Skye, Jett, Olivia, Nick, Jack and Charlee.

Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, 155 Cty Rd. 24, Medina, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Entombment Gethsemane Mausoleum, New Hope, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to either the American Diabetes Association of Arlington, VA or American Parkinson’s Disease Association of Staten Island, NY. Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, Plymouth MN. 763-553-1411