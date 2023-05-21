The soul of Gerald W. Tobin, after a lifetime of being completely spoiled by the love, mercy and graces of Jesus Christ, departed his body around noon on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. He is survived by Adriana I. (Oomens) Tobin, his wife of 60 years; daughter, Jennifer S. Tobin, Phoenix, Ariz.; son, Jeffrey (Jacqueline) Tobin, Los Gatos, Calif.; and special friends: Laura and Paul Schaffner, Fountain City, Wis.; grandchildren: Cee Jay Schaffner, Savannah Hasty, Brennan Schaffner, Scotia Tobin and Emerald Tobin; sisters: Kathryn (Donald) Luedtke, Edgerton, Wis., and Magdalen (Vern) Bjorkquist, La Crosse, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph; brother-in-law, Donald Luedtke; son, Timothy; and daughter, Teresa (Don) Hasty, Panama City, Fla.

He was born to Raymond J. and Agnes (Rudnitzski) Tobin in Madison, Wis.; but spent his entire youth as Jerry (Toby) Tobin in Janesville, Wis. He attended grades 1-3 at the Hugunin School; St. Patrick’s School grades 4-9; and graduated from the Janesville Senior High School in 1959.

He was a member of the Rock River Racing Pigeon Club from 1954 to 1958 and experienced a fair amount of success, thanks to his mentor Robert Wolfe. He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard from December 1958 until March 1965.

He was employed at the Chevrolet Assembly Plant from November 1959 until entering Stout State University in the fall of 1960 as an Industrial Education major. He alternated between college and employment at Fairbanks & Morse in Beloit, Wis., Chrysler in Belvidere IL and the Holiday Station Store in Menomonie, Wis. On June 1, 1963, he married the love of his life, Adriana I. (Oomens) Tobin from Glenview, Ill., at St. Isaac Jogues in Niles, Ill. He received a BS in Industrial Education and a MS in Vocational Education from Stout State University in 1965.

He was employed for one year (1965-66) at the Black Hawk Technical School in Beloit, Wis. In 1966 he began a 34-year teaching career at Winona State University, Winona, Minn. He received an Ed.D. from Utah State University in 1972. He spent 22 years teaching in the Industrial Education Department and an additional 12 years in the Physics Department until retiring in December 1998.

Jerry and Adriana lived on a hobby farm near Fountain City, Wis., from 1968 to 1998. During that time they reared four children (two adopted), designed and constructed both an underground house and an airplane. He was a member of St. Mary’s Parish, Lions Club, was Clerk of the Town of Cross, and served on the Board of Directors for St. Bonaventure Indian Mission & School at Thoreau, N.M. He became a resident of Texas, January 1, 1999.

He earned his private pilots license at Winona, Minn., in 1985. In 1994 he built a steel house and hangar on the Arrowhead airstrip (79TE) near Sandia, Texas, and resided there from 1999 to 2006. He moved to Uvalde, Texas, sold the airplane and began racing Homing Pigeons again. He was a member of the Bandera and Woodlawn Racing Pigeon Clubs, Sacred Heart Church, the Knights of Columbus, and served on the Board of Directors for St. Henry de Osso.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Winona, Minn., followed by interment in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fountain City, Wis.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Visitation Commons of St. Mary’s Church.

