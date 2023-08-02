VIROQUA—Gerald William “Jerry” Garvalia, 86, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on July 21, 2023.

He was born to Louis and Lydia Garvalia on February 13, 1937, just after his twin brother, Ronald.

Jerry is survived by his twin brother, Ronald Garvalia of Genoa, WI; nephew, Collin (Lisa) Garvalia of Genoa; nieces: Carrie (Kurt) Begalke and Carisa (Jeremy) Brockman, both of Oconomowoc, WI. He was Uncle Ol’ Jer to his great-nieces and great-nephews: Brynne and Claire Begalke, Sam Halverson, Tony, Luke, and Joe Garvalia, and Tobyn, Jackson, and Alice Brockman. He is also survived by many cousins who held a special place in his heart.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Lydia Garvalia; sister-in-law, Peggy Garvalia; uncles: Frank, Alvin (Oly), George, and Norman (Unc) Garvalia; his aunt, Virginia Jambois on the Garvalia side; on the Schultz side, he was preceded in death by uncles: Emory, Carl, and Franklin Schultz; and aunts: Doris Horswill and Vera Garvalia.

Jerry went to school in a one room schoolhouse in Romance, WI. He then went to St. Charles in Genoa for two years, and finished his junior and senior years at De Soto High School. At De Soto he actively participated in FFA which helped him in his future career as a dairy farmer.

After high school, Jerry eventually took over the family dairy farm. He did this until he was diagnosed with farmer’s lung and retired from farming about 1980. Jerry continued to live on the farm until his physical abilities deteriorated and then he resided at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.

If you knew Jerry, you know he enjoyed a few things, milk coffee, Pepsi, chocolate malts from Viroqua Dairy, Copenhagen (later on Fred Stoker and Sons because, “You get twice as much for the same price.”), Schwan’s Ice Cream which he made sure he always had ready for visitors, and later on, his great nephews from across the driveway.

In his leisure time, Jerry enjoyed watching the Brewers and whoever was beating New York and Los Angeles. He was always ready to play a game of Euchre or Cribbage no matter who showed up or at what time.

During deer hunting he liked the camaraderie and especially lunch time with everyone who had “anything good.”

He had many “Jerryisms,” such as “Take it if you want it so bad,” “Jer’s deal,” and “I have first say,” when playing Euchre.

In his later years, Jerry enjoyed family holiday gatherings and any time family and friends would visit. He always liked it when the neighbors stopped by. Jerry enjoyed advising his nephew on farming, a meal across the street, and watching his great-nephews.

Jerry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His love of family and friends will forever be remembered.

Eternal rest grant unto him.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Fr. Daniel Sedlacek will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Genoa, at a later date. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com