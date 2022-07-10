WINONA, Minn. — Geraldine “Gerry” (Keller) Williams, age 92, of Winona, Minn., passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

She was born on March 7, 1930, in Ash Creek, Orion Township, Richland County, Wis., the daughter of Frederick J. and Vina S. (Dobson) Keller. On July 2, 1955, Gerry married her husband, Delvin (Del) Williams, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

She graduated from Richland Center High School, Class of 1948. Following graduation, she was employed as a telephone operator for the General Telephone Corporation in Richland Center, and Williams Manufacturing, JC Penny, and United Building Center (UBC) in Winona, Minn. After moving to Winona, Minn., in 1961, she was a member of the Who’s New Club, Welcome Wagon, and the Mrs. Jaycees. She had served on the PTA of the Washington-Kosciusko (WK) Elementary School and was an active member of the Central Lutheran Church.

Gerry is survived by her children: Fred (Barbara) Williams, Victoria, Texas; Tawny (Chip) Greene, Burnsville, Minn.; Robert (Sonia) Williams, Mt. Vernon, Wash.; Jackie (Birger) Buus, Winnipeg, Manitoba; and James (Denise) Williams, San Antonio, Texas; 7 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her sisters: Gertrude (Martin) Lloyd and Jeanne (Willard) Fitzpatrick; brothers: Alvin Keller and her twin, Gerald Keller; husband: Del Williams; and her grandchild Jason Meyer.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Pastor Michael Short will officiate. Gerry will be laid to rest in the Toledo Cemetery in rural La Crescent, Minn.

Memorials may be given to the Central Lutheran Church, the American Heart Association, or the Gabriel Project of the Crossroads.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.