Geraldine L. Brandau

TOMAH—Geraldine L. Brandau, 96, of Tomah passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Rolling Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sparta. She was born on October 13, 1925, to William and Clara (Schutlz) Fuchs at her grandfather’s home in Reels Valley. Geraldine was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1943. She was united in marriage to Dominque Schnider, and later to Raymond Brandau. They have both preceded her in death. Throughout her lifetime, aside from being a wife, mother and homemaker, Geraldine worked at Fort McCoy, as a dental assistant for Dr. Weatherford and later in life at the Clothes Post as a salesclerk. Bowling was one of Geraldine’s favorite pastimes and at any giving time she was a member of several leagues.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Westpfahl of Tomah; sisters-in-law: Joann Fox, Kay Fox, and Bernadine Fox. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Dominique and Raymond; siblings and spouses: Lucille and Delbert Neas, Eddie and Marcella, William, Norman and Leonard, Ethel and Raymond Knipfer and Bernadine Hamilton.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

