Geraldine P. Brieske

TOMAH - Geraldine P. Brieske, age 90, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Morrow Home in Sparta, Wisconsin. She was born August 19, 1931, to Eary and Delia (Sullivan) Von Haden. She was a graduate of Tomah High School.

Gerry was united in marriage to Clarence Brieske August 5, 1950, in Sparta, Wisconsin. Together they farmed outside of Wilton for 20 years. She then went to work at the Tomah VA Medical Center in the foodservice department. She enjoyed her years at the VA where she made lifelong friends.

Together, Gerry and Clarence enjoyed attending all of their grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She was a proud grandma and was still cheering on her great grandchildren this past summer.

Gerry was confirmed June 9, 2013 at the age of 82 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. She loved cooking for her family and hosting Packer parties. She was a great cook and you never left her house with an empty stomach. She loved her family more than anything, she will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her children: Ron (Barb) Brieske of Tomah, WI and Steve Brieske of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Jeff (Mandy) Brieske of Tomah, WI, Jen (Sean) Kowalski of Elkhorn, WI, Joel (Heather) Brieske of Tomah, WI and Jamie (Charles) Thibodeaux of Oshkosh, WI; great grandchildren: Carson and Addison Brieske, Cole and Kaya Kowalski, Jackson Steffel, Haden and Carter Brieske, Jaylyn, Layla, Azalea, Charlie and Deacon Thibodeaux; her brother, Norman "Bud" (Dorothy) Von Haden; her caretakers and friends who became family: Donn and Angie Heath. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Eary and Deli; her husband, Clarence; and her brother, Darrel.

A special thank you to the staff and residents of the Morrow Home for the care and friendship given to Gerry over the last few years. She adored her caregivers, they were her family.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. The Pastors of St. Paul will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.