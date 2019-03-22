DE SOTO — Geraldine Wyburn, 101, of De Soto died Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Geraldine was born Jan. 4, 1918, to Harry Sr. and Marjorie (Kupferschmidt) Arnold. Geraldine was a lifelong member of the De Soto Methodist Church and served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Ladies Aid.
She worked as a waitress and cook in several restaurants in De Soto. On April 16, 1938 she was united in marriage to Earl Wyburn. Together they worked on the Mississippi River as commercial fishers. Geraldine was known for her hand knit sweaters with wildlife scenes and game animals that she made in the 70’s and 80’s having made at least 40 of them. Geraldine was an excellent cook and baker especially on Sundays when they made lunch for family, friends, and those in need. She was great at knitting, sewing, crocheting, and quilting and often collected Cupie dolls. Earl died in 1998 and Geraldine continued to live at home until 2008. Geraldine was known as the historian for De Soto and the entire Mississippi River valley region, having predated the locks and dams.
Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Carol Snitker; seven grandchildren, Dan (Cathy) Kumlin, Maureen Kumlin, Darwin (Lenay) Kumlin, Amy Kumlin, Renee (Brad) Honn, Tracy (Brenda) Snitker, and Nicole (Marvin) Bannister; 18 great-grandchildren, Zach, Heather, Corey, Crystal, Ryne, Brittany, Kassie, Dryw, Milan, Jared, Cole, Conner, McKenzie, Morgan, Madison, Drake, Damien, and Loren; eight great-great-grandchildren, Baylor, Ivory, Natalie, Raliegh, Declan, Leora, Rhiannon, and Audrey; brother-in-law, Robert Draka; as well as by many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her daughter, Patsy Kumlin; four sisters, Bernice Mellem, Beverly Henkel, Ruth Draka, and Joyce Hoium; brother, Harry Arnold.
Funeral services for Geraldine will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 20, at New Hope United Methodist Church, on Rte. 82 in Red Mound. Pastor Pam Harkema will officiate. Friends may call during a Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour before the service, also at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the New Hope United Methodist Church, in Gerri’s name.
