Gerrie (Geraldine) Gibson, daughter of Jack and Marie (Martinek) Nauman, of Mondovi, Wisconsin, died on April 2, 2023.

She will be deeply missed by her significant other Larry Everson; children: Beth (Charlie) Hreen, Dennis (Pam) Gibson, Gary (Jean) Gibson; sister, Virginia Burich; grandchildren; great-grandchild; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Kenny, Gerald and Bruce.

Gerrie was a gifted artist and created many beautiful paintings. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning and watching Packer football games.

Per her wishes, a private gathering will be held at a later date.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.