Gerry Stangl

Geri met her Heavenly Father Friday, Nov. 18, 2018, with her husband, Bill, at her side, after her courageous battle with ALS.
Gerry Lynn (Troyanek) Stangl was born Jan. 20, 1951, to Herman (Butch) Troyanek and Betty (Jean) Podawitz in La Crosse.
Geri was preceded in death by her father, Herman “Butch” Troyanek; brothers, David (Bea) Troyanek and Paul (Jo Marie) Troyanek; also niece, Jeanne Troynaek; and nephew, Nick Troyanek. Geri is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Stangl; and sons, Michael Stangl, Bryan (Julie) Stangl and Joseph (Michelle) Stangl. Geri is also survived by her mother, Betty (Jean) Troyanek; brothers, Gary (Connie) Troyanek, Jeff (Cindy) Troyanek; and sister, Nancy (Tony) Greenlee. Also, her beloved grandchildren, Elena, Nathan, Maya, Caleb, Paige, Joshua, Emma, David; and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Central High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Bill Stangl, for 48 years. She was a stay-at-home mother for the majority of her sons’ upbringing, but did manage to get her college degree (with honors) in elementary education and special needs education from UWEC.
Geri enjoyed life to its fullest. She loved gardening, planting flowers, quilting, baking, going to all her grandkids’ athletic events and traveling. Geri loved sharing her gifts with others and giving away her plants in her beautiful gardens. Geri had a heart of gold and the gift of compassion and being a true friend when you really needed someone. Geri was the one that always showed up during life’s storms.
Geri was beloved by many people. Her kindness, generosity and demeanor will be missed by all. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and if she told you she was praying for you or thinking about you, she most likely was praying at that very moment. She will be missed by all, but is in a better place with her loved ones that preceded her.
In lieu of plants, please feel free to donate to the local/state ALS foundation in honor of Geri Lynn Stangl.
Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, with Pastor Paul Berthiaume officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Dec. 1, until the time of services at the church.
“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”