BLAIR—Gertie E. Erickson, age 95, of Blair, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Living Hope Lutheran Church in Ettrick. Burial will be in the Ettrick Public Cemetery in rural Ettrick.

Friends may call from noon until the time of service.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.