Gertrude "Gert" A. Zimmerman

LA CROSSE—Gertrude A. “Gert” Zimmerman, age 100 years, 4 months and 10 days, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2021.

Services will be Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. from Trempealeau United Methodist Church, Trempealeau, Wisconsin. Burial will follow in Green Mound Cemetery, Holmen, Wisconsin.

Friends may call at the church on Monday from noon until 2:00 P.M.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.

CDC guidelines will be followed and masks will be required during the service.

A complete obituary will follow in Saturday’s La Crosse Tribune.