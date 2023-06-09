WARRENS—Gilbert A. Karolczak, 72, of Warrens, died on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. On June 28, 1950, Gilbert was born to Delores (Sarnowski) Karolczak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As an adult, he spent many years working as a machinist for Cutler Hammer in Milwaukee and continued to work there until his retirement in 1996. When Gilbert wasn’t working, he could often be found cruising around on his motorcycle. He never missed an opportunity to ride, and always looked forward to hitting the road for Sturgis. There was only one other thing that Gilbert loved more than riding though, and that was being a grandpa. No matter what was going on, he always made quality time for his grandchildren and never let them leave without cracking a couple jokes with them. Whether he was watching the Packers or Brewers play, working on his bike, or spending time with loved ones, he always had that happy-go-lucky smile on his face, for which he will be remembered for. Gilbert will be deeply missed by all that had the honor of knowing him. Gilbert is survived by his fiance, Dawn Leach; his children: Jacob Karolczak, Michelle Karolczak, and Dennis (Emily) Leach; his beloved grandchildren: Anna, Timothy (Teryn), Dakota, Levi, Lilli, Aspen, Jasper, and Ian; a great-grandchild, Crosby; and many other family and friends. Gilbert is preceded in death by his mother, Delores, and his sons: Nicholas Karolczak and Harley Leach. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com