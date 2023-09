ONALASKA—Gilbert “Gib” Chick, 95, of Onalaska WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 28, 2023. Services will be held at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St, Onalaska, WI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7th at 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m.. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.