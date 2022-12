VIROQUA—Gladys E. Wallin, 78, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Viroqua.

She was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on February 5, 1944, to Kenneth and Floy Davidson. She married Duane Wallin on April 10, 1964. Together they enjoyed 58 wonderful years.

Per Gladys’ request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice, in Gladys’ name. A full obituary can be viewed at rothfamilycremation.com.