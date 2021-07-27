Gladys Everson, 96, of Rockland, WI, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI.

Gladys was born May 1, 1925, to George and Helen (Bushek) Wettstein. She was united in marriage to Arnold Everson July 12, 1944. They farmed on the family farm until they retired in 1993 on Fish Creek Ridge.

They raised their family here and were faithful members of the Fish Creek Lutheran Church, of which she was the oldest member. Over the years she was very active in her church, holding several offices. Her donuts were loved by family and friends. They all looked forward to them.

After retirement, she and Arnold were able to travel quite extensively. She loved spending time with her family and friends. It gave her great joy to attend all of the family gatherings with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing woman, leaving footprints on many hearts.

Gladys will be greatly missed and remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.