Gladys Everson, 96, of Rockland, WI, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI.
Gladys was born May 1, 1925, to George and Helen (Bushek) Wettstein. She was united in marriage to Arnold Everson July 12, 1944. They farmed on the family farm until they retired in 1993 on Fish Creek Ridge.
They raised their family here and were faithful members of the Fish Creek Lutheran Church, of which she was the oldest member. Over the years she was very active in her church, holding several offices. Her donuts were loved by family and friends. They all looked forward to them.
After retirement, she and Arnold were able to travel quite extensively. She loved spending time with her family and friends. It gave her great joy to attend all of the family gatherings with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing woman, leaving footprints on many hearts.
Gladys will be greatly missed and remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene (James) Pfaff of Rockland, WI; her son, Richard (Carrol) Everson of White Bear Lake, MN; six grandchildren: Eric (Sherry) Pfaff, Neil (Lisa) Pfaff, Brian (Heather) Everson, Matthew (Laura Dadich) Everson, Jennifer (Randy) Engelmayer, Heather (Joseph) Springer; great-grandchildren: Boden and Colin Pfaff, Ethan and Joel Pfaff, Isabelle, Malin and James Everson, Rayna, Anna and Mina Engelmayer, Alyssa, Anthony and Addilyn Springer; a sister, Rosie Stalsberg; sister-in-law, Lilah Hagen; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; parents: George and Helen Wettstein; sister, Florence (Bill) Mroch; two brothers: Howard (Marie) Wettstein and George (Lorraine) Wettstein.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fish Creek Lutheran Church in Rockland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Dave Sorenson will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be given in Gladys’ name to the Fish Creek Lutheran Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.