VIROQUA—Gladys Jeanette Lee, age 92, of Viroqua, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 1, 1929, to Clarence and Mary (Norlinsky) Dunnum. She married Howard Lee on April 22, 1949, and they were married for 60 years before his death in 2009. They farmed until 1978 on their farm in the town of Portland. They retired and then moved to Viroqua. She volunteered at the local meal sites, active in the senior citizens groups, she and Howard danced with the Old Stylers in La Crosse, enjoyed camping throughout the United States with friends. Gladys was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. in Cashton, enjoyed playing cards, crocheting blankets to give to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed visits while she was the Vernon Manor. Her greatest joys were her family and being a farmer’s wife.
Survivors include five children: Linda (Gaylord) Emerson, Diane (Norbert) Resheske, Tom (Michelle) Lee, Dan (Melissa) Lee, and Don Lee; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters: Bernice Arentz and Clarice Siverhus; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee; an infant son, Gerald, who died at birth; her daughter, Peggy Oesterle; one sister, Arlene Arentz; and three brothers-in-law: Reuben Siverhus, Curtis Arentz, and Bobbie Arentz.
A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Gladys was laid to rest at the Portland Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff at the Hirsch Clinic, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Vernon Manor special friend, Karen Mack, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.