VIROQUA—Gladys Jeanette Lee, age 92, of Viroqua, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 1, 1929, to Clarence and Mary (Norlinsky) Dunnum. She married Howard Lee on April 22, 1949, and they were married for 60 years before his death in 2009. They farmed until 1978 on their farm in the town of Portland. They retired and then moved to Viroqua. She volunteered at the local meal sites, active in the senior citizens groups, she and Howard danced with the Old Stylers in La Crosse, enjoyed camping throughout the United States with friends. Gladys was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. in Cashton, enjoyed playing cards, crocheting blankets to give to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed visits while she was the Vernon Manor. Her greatest joys were her family and being a farmer’s wife.