WESTBY—Gladys M. Christianson, age 99, of Westby, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born June 22, 1921, in Westby to Bennie and Claudia (Berger) Kraabel. She grew up in the Coon Valley area. She married Orbeck Christianson on May 29, 1943. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. She farmed with Orbeck for many years on the family farm. She was very active at Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, was a fantastic lefse maker, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, enjoyed playing cards, making quilts, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children: Loren (Jane) Christianson of Raynham, MA and Rita Christianson of Hokah, MN; two grandchildren: Eric (Monica) Christianson and Amy (Rich) Rumrill; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Gloria Kraabel and Maxine Kraabel; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Gerald Christianson; her siblings and in-laws.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Gladys will be laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members at Norseland Nursing Home for the compassionate care they provided.