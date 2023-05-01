CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gladys Marie Lompa, 94, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gladys was born in Chippewa Falls to George and Irene (Bowe) Gagnon on January 9, 1929.

Gladys married Henry Lompa on June 16, 1948, in Cornell. They farmed in Tilden until retiring in 1989. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Gladys is survived by her four daughters: Sharon Dachel, Dorothy “Dot” (Jim) Reischel, Jean LeaVesseur, and Connie (Phil) Zalewski; 10 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Bye; sisters-in-law: Jeanette Gagnon, Evelyn Lompa, Jeanne Gingras; brother-in-law, Lorin Libersky; and many nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, in 2013; sons-in-law: Michael LeaVesseur and Ron Dachel; her parents; step father, Joe Gingras; brothers: Francis Gagnon and Merlyn Gingras; sister, Patricia Libersky; brothers-in-law: Tom Bye, Bernard Ludescher, Gary Lompa, and Frank Lompa; sister-in-law, Margaret Ludescher; and great-grandchildren: Ruth Anne Bockelman and David Bockelman.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

