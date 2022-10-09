SPARTA — Gladys Marie Nichols was born to Thomas and Ida (Barstow) Hemstock on December 21, 1920. She died October 1, 2022, with her family at her side.

She graduated from Sparta High School.

Gladys married Paul C. Neel on September 26, 1942. He passed away in 1946.

She married Floyd L. Nichols on September 20, 1947. He passed away in 2009.

Floyd and Gladys raised five children to include: Paul Nichols (Liz) of La Crosse, Wis.; Janelle Behrens-Wood (Robert) of Sparta, Wis.; Jay Nichols (Janell) of Sparta, Wis.; Brian Nichols (Beth) of Dallas, Wis.; and Barbara Molstad (John) of La Crosse, Wis. Gladys is survived by her children and their families; a sister-in-law, Ethel Hansen; and several nieces and nephews. Gladys was the last surviving sibling of six children.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Chaplain Priscilla Hemmersbach officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

